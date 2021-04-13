iQOO 7 Series Amazon availability confirmed ahead of launch

iQOO has confirmed that it will be selling its iQOO 7 series on Amazon. A launch date is yet to be revealed

iQOO has confirmed that it is bringing its iQOO 7 series in India later this month and now it has also confirmed the smartphones under the series will be available on Amazon for purchase. The lineup is also confirmed to include the iQOO 7 Legend and the vanilla iQOO 7, both coming with the latest Snapdragon 888 SoC.

Additionally, the brand also mentioned that it is continuing its commitment towards the ‘Make in India’ initiative and as a result, the iQOO 7 series has been manufactured at Vivo’s Greater Noida facility. iQOO said that it will use select Vivo service centres for all after-sale services. iQOO 7 series India launch date is yet to be revealed.

Commenting on the partnership with Amazon, Gagan Arora, Director-Marketing at iQOO said, “Our endeavour at iQOO is to offer products with superior performance and unmatched experience. Our partnership with Amazon is a step further in that direction. iQOO phones are built for those consumers who are naturally skeptical of the status quo and are constantly seeking to improve themselves- Quest on and on!".

The iQOO 7 Legendary Edition launched in China comes with a white rear panel sporting the red, black, and blue stripes. The smartphone also comes in Black and Latent Blue colour options. iQOO 7 price in India is already teased to be Rs 3X,990. It means that the phone will be priced anything from Rs 30,990 to Rs 39,990.

iQOO 7 Specifications

The iQOO 7 comes with a 6.62-inch punch-hole style FHD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display having a 120Hz refresh rate and a touch sampling rate of up to 1000Hz. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 888 paired with 8GB/12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB/256GB of UFS3.1 storage.

For the optics, the device has a triple camera setup on the back including a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 13MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 13MP (f/2.5) portrait camera. At the front, you get a 16 camera.

The smartphone is backed by a 4000mAh battery with 120W ultra-fast flash charging. The iQOO 7 runs on Vivo's latest OriginOS 1.0 based on Android 11. It also features an in-screen fingerprint reader.