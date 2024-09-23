iQOO 13 India Launch: What to Expect?

iQOO debuted the iQOO 12 late last year and as per new leaks, iQOO 13 India launch is not far away now. iQOO 13 is expected to be powered by the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 Processor and sport one of the biggest batteries every seen in an iQOO device. Here’s everything to expect from the device.

iQOO 13 India Launch

According to Smartprix, citing tipster Yogesh Brar as source, iQOO will announce the iQOO 13 in India by early December. iQOO announced the iQOO 12 in India around a similar timeframe last year, with the device being unveiled in China in November, shortly after Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 was unveiled. Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 will be launched next month, which means iQOO 13 launch timeline in China could be similar to its predecessor.

iQOO 13 Leaked Specs

The iQOO 13 is said to sport a 6.7-inch 2K AMOLED flat display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The display is said to have been made by BOE, tuned for iQOO, making it one of the best by the display manufacturer. The iQOO 13 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC with up to 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

For optics, the phone could feature a triple cam setup on the back, including a 50MP primary camera, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 50MP 2x telephoto sensor. A 32MP camera will handle selfies and video calls on the device.

The device will draw power from a huge 6150 mAh battery, as per leaks, which could support 100W fast wired charging, along with wireless charging support. However, some reports claim the device won’t support wireless charging. Aside from this, iQOO 13 will have a metal middle frame, a Halo light strip, and an IP68-rated body according to rumours.

Read More: iQOO Z9s 5G, iQOO Z9s Pro 5G Launched in India: Details to Know

iQOO 13 Leaked India Price

As for pricing, the iQOO 13 could start at around Rs 55,000 in India, which would make it one of the cheapest smartphones powered by the latest flagship Qualcomm chipset, similar to the iQOO 12 when it launched last year.