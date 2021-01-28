Advertisement

Infinix Smart 5 tipped to launch in India in mid February

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 28, 2021 3:01 pm

Infinix Smart 5 comes with a triple rear camera setup which includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with two QVGA sensors.
Infinix Smart 5 was announced last year in a single 3GB + 64GB storage variant. Now the phone is tipped to be launched in India as well next month.

As per the company,  Infinix is soon going to launch the Smart 5 smartphone in India in mid-February.

The Infinix Smart 5 features a 6.6-inch IPS LCD with an HD+ display with 720x1600 pixels resolution. The phone is powered by an unspecified 1.8GHz processor with 3GB of RAM and 64GB storage that is expandable via a microSD card up to 256GB.

For the camera, Infinix Smart 5 comes with a triple rear camera setup which includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with two QVGA sensors.  On the front, the Infinix Smart 5 comes with an 8-megapixel sensor.

Infinix Smart 5 is backed by a 5000mAh battery which supports 10W of charging. It runs on Android 10 Go Edition. The smartphone measures 165.4x73.4x8.75mm. Connectivity features are 4G support, dual-band Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth, GPS, micro USB and a 3.5mm audio jack.

