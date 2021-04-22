Advertisement

Infinix Hot 10S launched with 90Hz display, Helio G85 processor

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 22, 2021 11:32 am

Infinix has launched a new member for its Hot 10 family that has a 90Hz display and is touted as a gaming phone

Infinix has launched a new smartphone called Infinix Hot 10s in Indonesia that is being positioned as a gaming budget smartphone. It is also the company’s first phone to come out with Android 11 on top of XOS 7.6 with a revamped UI. 

 

There will be two variants of the Hot 10s where one will come with NFC while the other one will not have it. The phone starts at $130 (approx Rs 9700) for the 6/128GB model. While for the NFC variant, it will start at $120 (approx Rs 9000) for the 4/128GB model. There are other memory configurations available as well both for the NFC and the non-NFC variants. 

 

Infinix Hot 10s Specifications 

 

Infinix Hot 10s

 

The Infinix Hot 10S is equipped with a 6.82-inch HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85, a 12nm chipset with a pair of Cortex-A75 cores (2GHz) and six A55 cores (1.8GHz). 

 

For cameras, the Infinix Hot 10S has a Triple-camera setup on the back with a 48MP primary lens, a 2MP depth sensor, and an AI camera. On the front, there is an 8MP selfie camera. Camera features include Super Nightscape for low-light shots, 240fps slow-mo and 1080p video recording.

 

The Infinix Hot 10S is backed by a 6000mAh battery while the Hot 10S NFC has a 5000mAh cell. Additional features include DTS Audio and Dar-link Ultimate Game Booster to aid gaming, rear fingerprint sensor, 4G with VoLTE support, NFC(on the Hot 10S NFC), and XOS 7.6 based on Android 11 OS.

Tags: Infinix

 

