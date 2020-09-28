Advertisement

Infinix Hot 10 launching in India on Oct 4

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : September 28, 2020 6:44 pm

Infinix Hot 10 will be powered by MediaTek Helio G70 and will have a 6.78-inch HD+ display with 720x1640 pixels resolution.
Infinix Hot 10 will be lauched in India on October 4. It will be available on Flipkart.

 

Sometime back Hot 10 was launched in Pakistan. Over their it was lauched in three variants  4GB RAM and 64GB  was priced at  PKR 20,999 (approx Rs. 9,302), 4G +128 GB  for  PKR 23,999 (approx Rs. 10,631)  and 6GB + 128Gb variant cane with a price tag of  PKR 25,999 (approx Rs. 11,517) . As on now, we are not sure which all variant will be launched in India. The smartphone comes in Obsidian Black, Moonlight Jade, Blue, and Purple colour options.

Infinix Hot 10 specifications and features

 

The Infinix Hot 10 will be powered by MediaTek Helio G70  and will have a  6.78-inch HD+ display with 720x1640 pixels resolution. The display will have a punch-hole design. The smartphone has a quad-camera setup with a combination of a 16-megapixel primary sensor, two 2-megapixel sensors, and an AI lens. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel sensor housed in the hole-punch cut.



Hot 10 runs on Android 10 with company’s custom XOS 7 running on top of it. It is backed by a 5200mAh battery with 10W charging support via micro-USB port. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor embedded and it supports Face Unlock as well. The phone measures 171.1x77.6x8.88mm. Connectivity features include Wi-Fi, 4G, GPS, Bluetooth, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Micro-USB port

Infinix Hot 10 launched with MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, 5200mAh battery

