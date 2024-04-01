Infinix GT 20 Pro: What Do We Know So Far?

The Infinix GT 10 Pro got a lot of things right. Now, Infinix is preparing to launch its successor, the GT 20 Pro. Recent leaks provide some information about the upcoming device’s launch date and specifications. Here’s what we know so far.

Infinix GT 20 Pro: Launch Timeline

According to Android Headlines, the GT 20 Pro is coming sooner than you’d expect, and it could be sometime later during this month. The GT 20 Pro will be launching in India, China and the US this time, as the brand will be entering the latter two regions for the first time. The device has already appeared on multiple certification websites, including FCC, Google Play Console, TUV, EEC, NBTC and the Wi-Fi Alliance. It even appeared on Geekbench recently, giving us some information about its key specs.

Infinix GT 20 Pro: Key Specs (Rumoured)

The GT 10 Pro was positioned as a gaming phone in India, and its successor may follow the same path. Not only that, but the device could also have more power under the hood. The device is expected to feature an OLED panel that offers a Full HD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and an in-display optical fingerprint sensor.

Under the hood, the GT 20 Pro will feature the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset. It is expected to arrive in two configurations: 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage and 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage. The handset may run on XOS 14, which is based on Android 14.

The smartphone may pack a 5,000mAh battery with 45W Fast charging support. Design-wise, it could adopt a tweaked Cyber Mecha Design that was first seen on the GT 10 Pro.