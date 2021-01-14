Infinix announces exclusive Infinix Days campaign on Flipkart from January 14th to 16th

The SNOKOR iRocker Bluetooth earbuds can be purchased at just Rs 1 within 10 days of the smartphone delivery from the same Flipkart account.

Infinix has announced an exclusive Infinix Days sale from January 14 to 16th on Flipkart. The smartphone brand has put out special offers on purchase of its three popular devices; Infinix Hot 9, Infinix Hot 9 Pro, and Infinix Note 7.

As part of its Infinix Days campaign, consumers purchasing any of the three devices during Jan 14th to Jan 16th will be eligible for a discount on SNOKOR iRocker, which is currently priced at Rs 1499. Once the smartphone is delivered, the price of SNOKOR iRocker will start showing Rs 1 on the same buyer’s Flipkart account.

Priced at Rs 9,499, the Infinix Hot 9 comes with a 13MP AI Quad Rear Camera with a Triple LED Flash and an 8MP AI selfie camera with dedicated LED flash, and multiple camera modes such as portrait and wide selfie. The device features a 6.6” punch-hole display that is near bezel-less with a 90.5% screen-to-body ratio and 480 NITS brightness along with HD+ resolution on a 2.5D curved glass display. The smartphone also comes with a heavy-duty 5,000 mAh battery and 4GB DDR4 RAM + 64GB Storage

Priced at Rs 10,499, the Hot 9 Pro comes equipped with a 48MP AI Quad Rear Camera with Quad LED flash and an 8MP AI selfie camera, dedicated LED flash, and multiple camera modes such as portrait and wide selfie. The device has 6.6” punch-hole display that is near bezel-less with a 90.5% screen-to-body ratio with HD+ resolution, and a 5,000 mAh battery. Powered by an Octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 processor, it is backed with a 4GB RAM/64GB ROM and offers the best in class camera in its price category.

Priced at Rs 10,999, the Note 7 comes with a 48MP AI quad rear camera, ultra-power Helio G70 Octa-core processor and a long-lasting 5,000 mAh battery that delivers up to 20 hrs of video playback along with an 18W fast charger. Powered by an Octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 processor, the smartphone is backed with a 4GB DDR4 RAM and 64GB internal storage and operates on Android 10. It has a 6.95” pin-hole display with HD+ resolution and a 91.5% screen-to-body ratio.