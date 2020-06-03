Advertisement

India's PLI scheme likely to attract Foxconn, Oppo and more

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : June 03, 2020 6:26 pm

Latest News

The Indian government is opening up the field for global manufacturers to build plants in the country.
Advertisement

The Indian government finally easing up trade restrictions and norms to encourage mobile manufacturers to set up base in the country. According to the latest ET report this week, the Ministry has decided to waive off a slew of regulations and making brands more active in decision making for the industry. All this is likely to attract giants like Apple to move its production unit from China and finally look to establish its base in India over the coming years. 

 

And now, it has been mentioned that slew of brands are lining up for the incentives attached with the Production-linked scheme worth over Rs 41,000 crore. The government will probably pleased to know the likes of Vivo, Foxconn, Samsung, Wistron and Oppo among others are likely to apply for this proposal. Even brands like Xiaomi could join the ranks, as the look to build on their existing manufacturing setup and make them even more robust. 

Advertisement

 

As part of the first phase, the PLI scheme will be directed at companies, operating in the domestic market already. Which is why it's obvious to includes names like Foxconn. The scheme is meant to improve and establish India's standing among the top production countries such as China and South Korea. Till date, companies have mostly invested in assembling products, for which the components are imported from other markets, especially China. But with the new plan in its pipeline, the government will be hopeful of better returns than its much talked about making in India program. 

 

Unlike MIN, the scheme offers direct benefits to manufacturers for a period of five years. This was also pointed out by Apple during its discussions with the Indian government over the last few years. But it seems their wishes are finally being heard and met. 

 

The Ministry is also going to remove clauses like production machinery valued at 40 percent which was a big deterrent for companies to localise their manufacturing. The new-look scheme from India is probably their best bet to take advantage of the unrest between the US and China. If the scheme works out as advertised, expect more global companies to eye India as its manufacturing hub in the near future.

Will Make in India survive the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic?

Apple and other companies get free boost to make in India

Latest News from Oppo

You might like this

Tags: Oppo Vivo make in India PLI scheme India manufacturing hub RS Prasad MeitY

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Honor Play 4 and Play 4 Pro 5G smartphones launched

Realme X3 key specifications revealed via Google Play Console listing

Amazon Fashion launches its all new dedicated Mask Store

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Infinix Hot 9 & Hot 9 Pro: Ist Impression

Infinix Hot 9 & Hot 9 Pro: Ist Impression
100 Percent battery manufacturing will take time in Inida

100 Percent battery manufacturing will take time in Inida
TikTok in Trouble

TikTok in Trouble
Xiaomi Redmi Earbuds S: First Impression & Unboxing

Xiaomi Redmi Earbuds S: First Impression & Unboxing
Can Indian live without Made in China Smartphones?

Can Indian live without Made in China Smartphones?
Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air

Latest Picture Story

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Realme Narzo 10A: Here is everything you need to know about this phone

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies