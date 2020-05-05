Advertisement

Huawei Y9s to launch soon in India, now listed on company's website and Amazon

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 05, 2020 11:37 am

Huawei Y9s runs EMUI 9.1 out of the box based on Android 9 Pie and it is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with 10W charging via USB-C port.
Huawei launched Huawei Y9s last year in November. Now the phone is likely to launch in India as well. Huawei Y9s is now listed on the Huawei India website hinting its imminent launch in the country.

The phone is also listed on Amazon India. The listing also revealed key features and specifications of the upcoming smartphone.

Huawei Y9s was launched in Breathing Crystal and Midnight Black colours but Huawei India website has listed a third Phantom Purple colour as well. It is now listed on Singapore's Shopee Mall retail website for SGD 348 which is approximately Rs 18,500 for the single 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option.

Huawei Y9s features a 6.59-inch FHD+ Ultra FullView display with 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution. It has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.  Under the hood, the phone is powered by an octa-core Kirin 710F SoC coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage which can be expanded via a microSD card slot.

As for the camera department, the phone is equipped with a triple-camera setup on its back panel comprising of a 48-megapixel main camera with a f/1.8 aperture along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel tertiary camera with f/2.4 aperture. At the front, there is a 16-megapixel motorized pop-up selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture.

The Huawei Y9s runs EMUI 9.1 out of the box based on Android 9 Pie and it is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with 10W charging via USB-C port. The phone measures 163.1x77.2x8.8 and weigh 206 grams.

