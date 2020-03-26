  • 11:48 Mar 26, 2020

Huawei P40 series to launch today

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : March 26, 2020 11:28 am

The price of Huawei P40 price is expected to start from Rs 42,00 and go upto Rs 52,000 for different variants. On the other hand, the Huawei P40 Pro may start at Rs 59,000

Huawei P40 series is set to launch at an online-only event later today.  It is almost confirmed that Huawei P40 and Huawei P40 Pro will be unveiled at the event. Some rumours also suggest that Huawei P40 Pro+  may also be launched today. All three new Huawei phones are speculated to have a dual punch-hole display and include a quad-camera setup at the back. 

 

Huawei P40 Pro specs

 

Starting with the Huawei P40 Pro, the smartphone comes equipped with 6.58-inch OLED display. The phone is powered by the latest Kirin 990 5G chipset with support for both NSA and SA.

 

On the camera front, the Huawei P40 Pro is equipped with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 50-megapixel primary lens, along with a 40-megapixel sensor, a 12-megapixel third sensor and a 3D depth-sensing camera. The smartphone will be loaded with Huawei XD Fusion for pictures. It will come with 50X SuperSensing Zoom along with telephoto stabilisation.

 

For the front, the smartphone will be loaded with a dual punch-hole camera with 32-megapixel primary lens and a depth sensor. The Huawei P40 Pro will be loaded with a 4200mAh battery with 40W wired and 40/27W Wireless SuperCharge support.

 

Huawei P40 specs

 

Coming to Huawei P40, the smartphone will be loaded with a 6.1-inch OLED display. The smartphone will come loaded with a Leica Ultra Vision triple-camera setup. The combination will come 50-megapixel primary lens, a 16-megapixel secondary shooter and an 8-megapixel third sensor. For the front, the smartphone will come with a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.

 

The Huawei P40 will be loaded with Huawei XD Fusion Engine for Pictures and it will support up to 30x digital zoom. The phone will be powered by the latest Kirin 990 5G chipset and it will be backed by a 3800mAh battery.

 

Pricing

 

The price of Huawei P40 price is expected to start from Rs 42,00 and go upto Rs 52,000 for different variants. On the other hand, the Huawei P40 Pro may start at  Rs 59,000 and Go up to Rs 75,000.  Pricing details of the Huawei P40 Pro+  is still unknown but it is for sure going to be priced higher than Huawei P40 Pro.

 

