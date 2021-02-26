Advertisement

Huawei P40 4G announced with Kirin 990 4G chipset

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 26, 2021 1:56 pm

The Huawei P40 is loaded with a 6.1-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 60Hz refresh rate.
Huawei has announced the Huawei P40 4G smartphone in China. The Huawei P40 5G was announced last year along with Huawei P40 Pro.

The Huawei P40 4G is priced at 3,988 Yuan (approx. Rs 45,064) for the 8GB+128GB edition. The phone is now listed on JD.com for purchase and it comes in Dark Blue and Frost Silver colour variants.

The Huawei P40 4G is loaded with a 6.1-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 60Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by Kirin 990 4G chipset. To recall, the last year's 5G variant was fueled by Kirin 990 5G.

It is backed by 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage and it comes with an NM card slot for more storage. It is equipped with an in-screen fingerprint.

 
On the camera front, the Huawei P40 4G is loaded with a Leica-engineered triple-camera setup with a combination of 50 MP Ultra Vision Camera (Wide Angle, f/1.9 aperture) + 16 MP Ultra-Wide Angle Camera (f/2.2 aperture) + 8 MP Telephoto Camera (f/2.4 aperture, OIS). For the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie shooter along with IR camera.

The JD listing does not reveal the battery capacity but the phone should be loaded 3800mAh battery along with 22.5W Huawei SuperCharge fast charging support as in 5G variant. Android OS version is also not known.

 On the connectivity front, it supports Wi-Fi (802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax, 2 x 2 MIMO, HE160, 1024 QAM, 8 Spatial-stream Sounding MU-MIMO), Bluetooth 5.1 (Support BLE, SBC, AAC, LDAC), USB Type-C, GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, NavIC, NFC and dual-SIM support.
 

