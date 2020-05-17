Advertisement

Huawei once again under pressure from US government

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 17, 2020 11:30 am

Latest News

The new rule was unveiled by the Commerce Department and it states that the semiconductor companies, which uses US technology, will have to take licenses from the US government to sell the product to Huawei.
Advertisement

In a major blow to Huawei, the US government is barring global chip suppliers that use US technology to stop doing business with the Chinese company. 

 

The new rule was unveiled by the Commerce Department and it states that the semiconductor companies, which uses US technology, will have to take licenses from the US government to sell the product to Huawei. The move will threaten to deal a blow to Huawei in various aspects starting from its smartphone business to telecom equipment business and to its arm HiSilicon Technologies. 

 

"There has been a very highly technical loophole through which Huawei has been in able, in effect, to use US technology with foreign fab producers," Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross told Fox Business Network on Friday, calling the rule change a "highly tailored thing to try to correct that loophole." The Commerce Department that companies will be given 120 days of grace period. 

 

Advertisement

For the unintended, most of the chipmakers rely on equipment produced by the US companies including KLA, Lam Research and Applied Materials. The rule will affect Huawei suppliers. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., which is also the major supplier of Huawei for chipset, will be the worst hit from this decision. 

 

TMSC helps to produce the Huawei chip designs. Other suppliers like Taiwan’s Win Semiconductors, which helps to provide radio frequency chip design will be affected. Furthermore, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp or SMIC will be another company that will be affected by this decision. With this, it will be difficult for these companies to do business with Huawei.  

 

"This is a licensing requirement. It does not necessarily mean that things are denied," the official told Reuters, adding that the rule gives the US government greater "visibility" into the shipments. "What are done with those applications, we'll have to see ... Each application will be judged on its merits."

 

Huawei FreeBuds 3 with open-fit noise cancellation launched India

Huawei Watch GT 2e with up to 14 days battery life launched in India for Rs 11,990

Huawei P40 Lite 5G goes official with Kirin 820 SoC and 64MP quad cameras

Latest News from Huawei

You might like this

Tags: Huawei Huawei ban Huawei semicondutor Huawei chipset TMSC US government

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Top upcoming smartphones in June 2020

Honor 9X Pro comes without Google Playstore: What apps are available for users?

Lava to shift its production from China to India

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Realme Buds Air Neo India launch and pricing of Realme TV

Realme Buds Air Neo India launch and pricing of Realme TV
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max: 1st impression

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max: 1st impression
Realme Narzo 10: Unboxing and 1st Impression

Realme Narzo 10: Unboxing and 1st Impression
Megapixels don't mean quality: Vivo

Megapixels don't mean quality: Vivo
Vivo V19 Review

Vivo V19 Review
Xiaomi M10: Expectation, reality, controversy

Xiaomi M10: Expectation, reality, controversy

Latest Picture Story

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Realme Narzo 10A: Here is everything you need to know about this phone

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K and Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: Everything you need to know

Top 10 upcoming smartphones in India after lockdown gets over

Here’s a list of Xiaomi smartphones that will get MIUI12 update

Top 10 Vodafone Prepaid Plans

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies