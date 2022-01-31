Huawei Nova Y9a debuts with pop-up camera, 40W fast charging

Huawei has launched a new smartphone in South Africa and its the Huawei Nova Y9a. Surprisingly, the device comes with a pop-up selfie camera allowing users to get an immersive experience when consuming content on the device. It has an IPS LCD panel and is powered by the Helio G80 chipset.

The Nova Y9a is priced at ZAR 6,499 (approx Rs 31,200). The device will be available in the markets of Middle East and Middle Asia as well. It comes in three colours including Space Silver, Sakura Pink, and Midnight Black.

Huawei Nova Y9a Specifications

The Huawei Nova Y9a features a 6.63-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with a 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution. The company claims that it offers a 92 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC and has 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage. There is an NM card slot onboard for additional storage.

The Nova Y9a houses a quad camera setup including a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide snapper with a 120-degree FOV, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth assist lens. Surprisingly, it runs on the older Android 10 OS with EMUI 10.1 on top while other brands are shipping phones with Android 12. Similar to other Huawei smartphones, the Nova Y9a also lacks support for Google services.

The Nova Y9a packs a 4,300mAh battery with support for 40W SuperCharge fast charging technology. Connectivity features include dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1, USB-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. For security, it has a side-facing fingerprint scanner.