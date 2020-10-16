Advertisement

Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G Vitality Edition goes official with MediaTek Dimensity 800U, quad-camera setup

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : October 16, 2020 2:25 pm

Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G Vitality Edition is loaded with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ LCD display with single punch-hole design along with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, 20:9 aspect ratio, and 405ppi pixel density.

Huawei has announced the launch of its Nova 7 SE 5G Vitality Edition smartphone in China. The Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G Vitality Edition is priced at 2,299 Yuan which is approx. Rs 25,130. It comes in Silver Moon Star, Qijijng Forest (Green), Midnight Black, and Midsummer Purple colours.

Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G Vitality Edition is loaded with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ LCD display with single punch-hole design along with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, 20:9 aspect ratio, and 405ppi pixel density. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor coupled with an 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

 
On the camera front, the Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G Vitality Edition features a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.4 aperture, 2-megapixel macro lens with 4cm photography and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, the phone comes with a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture.

 
The smartphone comes with a side-facing fingerprint sensor. The Nova 7 SE 5G Vitality Edition packs a 4,000mAh battery with 40W SuperCharge fast charging support. The phone runs on Android 10 with EMUI 10.1 running on top of it.

 

On the connectivity front, it supports 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.1 LE, GPS (L1 + L5 dual band), NFC, USB Type-C and dual-SIM support. The phone measures  162.31 x 75.0 x 8.5 mm and weighs 189 grams.

