Huawei Maimang 9 with 64-megapixel triple camera setup to be announced on July 27

Huawei Maimang 9 will feature 64-megapixel triple camera setup.

Advertisement

Chinese manufacturer Huawei has announced on Weibo that it will launch Huawei Maimang 9 on July 27.



The teaser poster also reveals that the phone will feature 64-megapixel triple camera setup. As per reports, the Huawei Maimang 9 will be a rebranded version of the Honor Play 4 5G smartphone that was announced last month.



Huawei Maimang 9 Expected Specifications





Huawei Maimang 9 will feature a 6.8-inch Full HD+ screen with a punch-hole design and resolution of 1080 x 2400 and 20:9 aspect ratio. It will be powered by 2.0GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Dimensity 800 (MT6873) 7nm processor. It is said to come with 4 GB, 6 GB and 8 GB RAM editions with 64 GB, 128 GB and 256 GB storage.



The smartphone will come with a triple rear camera setup 64-megapixel rear camera, 8-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors. For the front, there will be an 8-megapixel selfie camera.



It will run on Android 10 with EMIUI 10.1 on top and pack a 4300mAh battery with 22.5w fast charging. The leak reveals that the handset measures 170 x 78.5 x 8.9mm and it weighs 212 grams.