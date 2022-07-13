Honor X40i goes official with Dimensity 700, 50MP dual rear cameras

Honor has launched Honor X40i smartphone in China. The device comes with MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, a 50MP primary camera, a 4000mAh battery with 40W fast charging support and more.

Let’s take a detailed look at the handset’s specs, price, and availability.

Honor X40i price

The Honor X40i is priced at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 19,000) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 21,350) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage. The top variant with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage is priced at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,700).

The phone is currently listed company website in China. It comes in Black, Green, Rose, and Silver colours. There is no information on international availability as of yet.

Specs

The phone features a 6.7-inch full HD+ display with 1080 × 2388 pixels resolution. Further, the display comes with a punch-hole design and 93.6 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Moving on, Honor X40i packs an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 mobile processor which is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. In addition, the phone also supports up to 5 GB of virtual RAM.

For photos and videos, the phone comes with a dual rear camera setup. It has a 50-megapixel main camera sensor paired with f/1.8 aperture lens and a 2-megapixel depth-of-field camera with f/2.4 aperture lens. Further, for selfies and video calls, the device uses an 8-megapixel shooter with an f/2.0 aperture.

As for software, the handset runs Android 12-based Magic UI 6.0. Besides, there’s also a 4,000mAh battery with 40W fast charging. Moreover, the phone has side-mounted fingerprint and face recognition as well.

The phone supports dual-SIM, 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, A-GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS on the connectivity front. Additionally, the phone has a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack as well. Lastly, it measures 162.9×74.5×7.43mm and weighs 175 grams.