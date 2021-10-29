Honor X30 Max, Honor X30i launched

Honor has launched two new smartphones in China including the Honor X30 Max and the Honor X30i. The Honor X30 Max comes with a huge display of 7.09-inches while the Honor X30i has a display of 6.7-inches. Both of them have up to 256GB of storage.

Honor X30i starts at CNY 1,399 (approx Rs 16,400) the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage trim. The phone has two more variants including 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB models that are priced at CNY 1,699 (approx Rs 19,900) and CNY 1,899 (approx Rs 22,200), respectively.

Honor X30 Max costs CNY 2,399 (approx Rs 28,100) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone has an 8GB + 256GB trim as well, that is priced at CNY 2,699 (approx Rs 31,600).

Honor X30i Specifications

The Honor X30i features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ IPS LCD display with a 19.9 aspect ratio, a resolution of 1,080 x 2,388 pixels and a hole-punch design. The Honor X30i is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

There is a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel f/1.8 primary sensor, a 2-megapixel macro shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens each. You get an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front with an f/2.0 lens.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Honor X30i is backed by a 4,000mAh battery that supports 22.5W fast charging.

Honor X30 Max Specifications

The Honor X30 Max features a 7.09-inch full-HD+ IPS LCD display with a 19:9 aspect ratio, 1,080 x 2,280 pixels resolution and a waterdrop-style notch. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

Furthermore, the phone comes with a dual rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel f/1.8 primary sensor and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 depth sensor. Moreover there’s an 8-megapixel f/2.0 sensor on the front for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. In addition, there is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. You get a 5,000mAh battery that supports 22.5W fast charging.