Honor introduces ‘Super Service Offers’ for its customers in India

Honor has announced the launch of a new service programme known as Super Service Offers for its consumers. Under this programme, the company is offering discounts on smartphone spare parts and more. The offer is valid until June 30, 2020, and it is valid on all Honor smartphones.

Under this programme, customers can avail a flat 30 per cent discount on the smartphone spare parts on all smartphones. The offer is valid at exclusive as well as authorized multi-brand service centres in the country. Additionally, customers will also get free battery replacement if they are getting their phone screen replaced. The spare parts replaced during the out-of-warranty repair, will also carry a warranty for 90-days from the date the repaired device is delivered/picked-up.

Furthermore, the brand is offering free protective film on all Honor smartphones. The offer is applicable for consumers opting for the repair service and only once during the campaign period. The company is also offering free phone cleaning and diagnosis service at Honor’s exclusive service centres. The offer is valid on all Honor smartphones.

The service includes software and hardware diagnosis with cleaning to remove any unwanted oils, dust and dirt present on the smartphone. The brand says that it will test the phone's major hardware functions, including the cameras, battery and charging, screen display and appearance, and the performance of applications, network connections, power, etc. for free of charge.

The company will also provide free pick up and drop service for all the smartphones and select smartwatches in India. HONOR India customers can simply call at 18002109999 (Toll-free number) and schedule the pick-up request with authorized service centres. Furthermore, customers will also get a chance to get freebies at its service centres. Multi-brand Service Centers on their visit for repairs. Additionally, at exclusive service centres, the brand has put e-waste disposal bins and the first 500 consumers will get special freebies for depositing their e-waste at the dedicated bins.