Honor 8X Android 10 stable update starts rolling out

Honor 8X was launched with EMUI 8.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo and received Android Pie update in March last year.

Honor has started rolling out the Android 10 based EMUI 10 update to Honor 8X smartphone. This update improves system security with Android security patches.



The latest update weighs in at 3.53GB and shifts the build number of the device to version V10.0.0.170. It brings new features and goodies of the EMUI 10 along with Android 10 specific features as well.



PiunikaWeb reports, the update also includes December 2019 security enhancements. EMUI 10 brings new Morandi colour system, Magazine style user interface design, new animations, newly added features such as Dark Mode, and a focused and improved user experience.



Honor 8X features a large 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels along with a 91 per cent screen-to-body ratio and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It has a dual-camera setup at the rear that comes with a combination of 20-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. For the front camera, Honor 8X has a 16-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture and AI beautify. The phone is powered by Kirin 710 processor coupled with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU. The device packs a 3,750mAh battery with 10W charging support.

Recently, Honor 20i also received Android 10 powered EMUI 10 update. The latest update weighs in at 3.58GB and shifts the build number of the device to version 10.0.0.158. The update also includes December 2019 Android security patch.







