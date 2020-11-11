Honor 10X Lite goes official globally with quad-camera, 6.67-inch display

Honor 10X Lite features a 6.67-inch FHD+ LCD display with a 1080 x 2400 resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90.3 percent screen to body ratio.

Huawei’s Honor has announced the Honor 10X Lite globally which was unveiled last month in Saudi Arabia. The phone does not come with Google Mobile Services (GMS) pre-installed, and instead uses the company's Huawei Mobile Services.





Honor 10X Lite Price & Availability





The Honor 10X Lite is priced at Euro 229 which is approx. Rs 20,200. It has been launched in a single variant with 4GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. It comes in Icelandic Frost, Midnight Black and Emerald Green colours. The phone will go on sale later this month in selected regions. It is already available in Russia, and will go on sale from today in other markets including France, Germany, among others.

In Saudi Arabia, the phone is priced at SAR 799, which translates to Rs approx. 15,900 for its sole 4GB+128GB model.

Honor 10X Lite Specifications



Honor 10X Lite features a 6.67-inch FHD+ LCD display with a 1080 x 2400 resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90.3 percent screen to body ratio. The phone is powered by Kirin 710 with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage which could be further expanded via a microSD card.



Honor 10X Lite comes with a quad-camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel main lens with f/1.8 aperture, 8-megapixel f/2.4 ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel f/2.4 depth assist lens and 2-megapixel f/2.4 macro sensor. For selfies and video chats, there is an 8-megapixel shooter available at the front, with an f/2.0 lens.

The phone is packed by a 5,000mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging and reverse charging. It runs Android 10 with Magic UI 3.1.1. It does not come with Google Mobile Services (GMS) pre-installed. Instead, the phone ships with Huawei Mobile Services. The phone features a side-facing fingerprint reader.



Connectivity features include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC, USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack. The phone measures 165.5 x 76.88 x 9.26 mm and weighs 206 grams.