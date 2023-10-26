HMD Global Smartphone: Stock Android or Custom UI?

HMD Global, maker of Nokia phones, will take a significant stride in the mobile technology industry as it plans to introduce an extensive lineup of feature phones, smartphones, tablets, and accessories in the Indian and Asia-Pacific (APAC) regions.

Ravi Kunwar, the Vice President for India and the Asia-Pacific, HMD Global, said to The Mobile Indian, ” HMD Global has set its sights on launching its HMD smartphones in India around Q1 2024.”

When asked whether HMD Global will launch its smartphone at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 in February, Kunwar neither denied nor confirmed the development. It seems that HMD might unveil its first batch of smartphones at MWC.

As we delved deeper into the details, several crucial aspects of this impending launch came to the fore, offering a glimpse into what HMD Global has in store for Indian consumers and those across the broader APAC region.

While the prevailing trend in Nokia phones has been to stick with the Stock Android experience, HMD Global has intriguingly left the door open to the possibility of incorporating a custom user interface (UI). Kunwar said, ” Wait for the launch to get surprised.”

This statement adds an element of suspense and intrigue, as future customers of HMD phones will have to wait for the official unveiling to have a clear understanding of the software path HMD Global has chosen.

Talking about Manufacturing of HMD Phones, Kunwar said, “Manufacturing in India is a central theme in HMD Global’s strategy for its new smartphone lineup and associating with existing manufacturing partners- Foxconn, Dixon and Lava will continue of HMD phones as well.”

By producing smartphones locally, HMD Global aims to contribute to India’s economic growth while providing consumers with locally-made devices. At the same time, it plans to explore India as its export hub as well.

Moreover, manufacturing HMD smartphones locally in India aligns with the broader industry trend of moving production closer to consumers. Local manufacturing not only reduces production costs but also enables companies to respond more rapidly to market demands and changes. It’s a win-win scenario, as it bolsters the local economy and ensures that consumers have access to devices that meet their specific needs and preferences.

Kunwar also said, ” India will be the primary market for HMD smartphones, and we plan to launch smartphones in all the price segments.” The initial set of devices are expected to include budget and mid-budget smartphones.