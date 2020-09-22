Advertisement

What to Expect from Samsung's Upcoming F Series?

By: Mohammed Abubakar, The Mobile Indian, Hyderabad Last updated : September 22, 2020 3:03 pm

The phone is expected to be priced below Rs 30,000.
After a lot of rumours, Samsung is all set to launch its latest GalaxyyF series in India. This was confirmed as Samsung tweeted a picture of a tattoo on a man’s neck which reads ”F”ULL-ON. However, the company is yet to share the specifications of the first device in its F series.

 

This series will be added to the existing Galaxy M and A series and can help Samsung gain more traction in the Indian market. The first smartphone that will arrive in the F series will be called the Samsung Galaxy F41 and rumours suggest it will be priced under Rs 30,000.

 

Samsung’s tweet read, “The new #GalaxyF will definitely leave a mark on you. Stay tuned to go #FullOn.” If we had to guess, with the F series, looking at the F41’s rumoured price, Samsung is probably aiming at upper mid-range smartphones or could also be aiming for lower mid-range phones that cost Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000. More details about the phone will be revealed in a couple of days so, stay tuned.

 

The J series from Samsung was more of a miss than hit as phones in the J series used to miss out a lot of key features and hence they didn't sell well. The M series, especially the M31s was a  really good offering for the price but the performance was not up to the mark due to Exynos processors. However, the M51 from Samsung has managed to grab a lot of eyes because of its mammoth 7000mAh battery for an attractive price tag of Rs 24,999. If we look closely, phones in all A, M and J series are priced more than Rs 20,000 with fewer phones as exceptions. Hence, it is very likely that the F series will target the sub Rs 20,000 price segment.

 

Either way, it will be interesting to see what Samsung brings to the table with this F series. With the company offering various phones in its M-series and A-series, the entire lineup has already become pretty confusing and is bound to become more confusing as Samsung releases more phones in the F series.

 

