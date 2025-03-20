Google Pixel 9a Launched in India: Know All Details

Google has announced the launch of Google Pixel 9a in India and the device comes with the Tensor G4 Chipset in India, same as the other Pixel 9 series handsets. The device gets a dual rear camera setup, the biggest ever battery in a Pixel, along 7 years of software support. Here’s everything to know about the device.

Google Pixel 9a: Price, Availability

The Google Pixel 9a starts at Rs 49,999 in India and buyers can avail of bank discounts with select bank cards of up to Rs 3,000 along with 24-month no-cost EMI. The device, as per Google’s website, will come in a single 8GB + 256GB model in the country while there’s also a 8GB + 128GB model available internationally. It comes in Iris, Obsidian and Porcelain shades and will be available from Flipkart in April.

Google Pixel 9a: Specifications

The Pixel 9a sports a 6.3-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a Resolution of 1080 x 2424 pixels, and a 120Hz Refresh Rate. Further, the display gets a 20:9 aspect ratio, up to 2700 nits peak brightness, Gorilla Glass 3 protection, and 430 ppi of pixel density.

The phone is powered by Google’s Tensor G4 SoC, along with 8GB of LPDDR5x RAM. You will get 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It runs on Android 15 and will get 7 years of Android OS upgrades, security updates, and regular Feature Drops.

Pixel 9a comes with a dual rear camera setup, consisting of a 48MP f/1.7 Samsung GN8 sensor paired with a 13MP f/2.2 IMX712 ultra-wide angle sensor. On the front, there is a 13MP f/2.2 Sony IMX712 sensor as well.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. For security, you get an in-display fingerprint sensor and the Titan M2 security chip.

On the battery front, there’s a 5100mAh cell that supports 23W fast wired charging and Qi-certified fast wireless charging at up to 7.5W speeds. Then it gets dual stereo speakers as well. The phone is also IP68 certified.