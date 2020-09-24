Google Pixel 4a 5G official renders and specifications leaked

Google Pixel 4a 5G will have a dual rear camera setup and a fingerprint sensor at the back.

Google will be announcing Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 smartphones at “Launch Night In” event on September 30. Now ahead of the launch, the Pixel 4a 5G official renders and specifications have been leaked.



The Pixel 4a 5G first official renders have been via an online UK retailer John Lewis while the Pixel 4a 5G specifications leaked by WinFuture. As per the renders, the Pixel 4a 5G will have a dual rear camera setup and a fingerprint sensor at the back.



We can also see the Google branding at the back of the device. The phone seems to have a polycarbonate build. At the front, there is a hole-punch cutout on the upper left corner, much like the Pixel 4a and Pixel 5 5G.





The leaked specifications show a 6.2-inch full-HD+ OLED display with 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution with 413 ppi pixel density, HDR support, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection on top. The phone is said to support only 60Hz refresh rate. It will come with the Snapdragon 765G SoC coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.



In terms of optics, the Pixel 4a 5G is said to have dual camera setup with a 12.2-megapixel Sony IMX355 primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens and a 16-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 lens that has a 107-degree field of view. For selfies, Pixel 4a 5G will have an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.0 lens.



The Google Pixel 4a 5G will reportedly pack a 3,885mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Additionally, the smartphone will most likely run Android 11. Connectivity wise, the Pixel 4a 5G will come with 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port.





As per earlier leaks, Pixel 4a 5G will be priced at €499 for the European markets and it will come in Black and White colours.