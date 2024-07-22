Google Gemini is Getting a New Voice

Google Gemini was first introduced earlier this year in February with an aim to replace Google Assistant. While it surely is smarter than Google Assistant, Gemini didn’t get all the features of Assistant, one which was the ability to speak in multiple voices, and that’s now changing. Google Gemini is now getting a new female voice.

The report that comes from 9to5Google says that Gemini on one of their devices suddenly began speaking in a female voice, departing from the older male voice. The publication also shared some examples of each of the Gemini’s voice types, where the newer female one not only has a distinct accent but a different tone of speaking too.

Further, the publication confirmed that it was only seeing the new voice for Gemini in Android, while the iOS app and the web client remain unchanged. Furthermore, Google is also not offering the ability to change the voice back to the male one in settings, like it does for Google Assistant.

Google has coded the voices to different types of colours for Assistant and it is expected that a similar approach may be adopted for Gemini’s voices too. However, as Google isn’t offering any option as of now, it is possible that the company could be testing the new voice of Google Gemini ahead of a broader launch.

Meanwhile, Google could offer a 1-year free Gemini Advanced subscription to the upcoming Pixel 9 series buyers. An APK teardown of the latest Google App beta (version 15.28) shed light on a string that states, “Your Pixel Pro gives you access to a 1-year subscription to Gemini Advanced, our most capable AI model with priority access to new features, at no cost to you.”