Google Adds Undo and Redo Buttons in Gboard on Android

Google is now adding new Undo and Redo buttons in Gboard keyboard on Android that will allow users to undo their mistakes or redo an edit they mistakenly made. The feature was first spotted about 18 months ago but never made it to the beta or final builds of Gboard until now.

First spotted by 9to5Google, and now also live on our own smartphones with Gboard beta 14.9.06.696880419 build, the Undo and Redo buttons in Gboard can now be used by those users who have Gboard beta installed. The Undo button appears as a new shortcut that you can access by tapping on the shortcuts button in the suggestions bar. You can also drag it up to the suggestions row for faster access.

Once the undo button has been used, Gboard also shows the Redo button in the Suggestions row. The undo and redo buttons can only be used to make edits in text while the app is open. Once you reopen the app after quitting, the memory of the keyboard resets, and the Undo and Redo buttons in Gboard appear greyed out. In other words, if you are writing a mail, switch to a new app or close the email app, and then come back to writing the mail, you won’t be able to redo or undo the text.

Meanwhile, Google recently also rolled out the Ask About this PDF Gemini overlay on Android. The feature allows users to ask Gemini about a PDF that is opened on the screen. The AI assistant can analyse the PDF and then answer the queries raised by the user.

Currently, this feature is exclusive to the Files App and isn’t available in Google Drive’s viewer, which continues to display the generic “Ask about this screen” prompt found in other apps. The feature has been spotted in version 16.0.5 of the Google app, which is currently in beta and should soon be released in the stable build of the Google app as well.