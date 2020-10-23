Advertisement

Flipkart Dussehra Special Sale: Here are the offers on Asus ROG Phone 3

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : October 23, 2020 5:41 pm

ROG Phone 3 range will also be available with ‘No Cost EMI’ offering of 3, 6 and 9 months on for Bajaj FinServ, Flipkart Cardless Credit, and Credit card and Debit card from all banks partnered with Flipkart.
Asus ROG Phone 3 will be available for purchase during Flipkart ‘Dussehra Special’ sale, which begins from today and will go on till 28th October. The 8GB/128GB variant is priced at Rs 49,999, 12GB/128GB variant is priced at Rs 52,999 and the 12GB/256GB variant is priced at Rs 57,999.

ROG Phone 3

Furthermore, fans can also avail Rs.1500 Instant Discount on Kotak Bank Debit and Credit Cards and with HSBC Credit Cards & Credit EMI Transactions.

 

ROG Phone 3
ROG Phone 3 is the third-gen flagship gaming smartphone which comes with Snapdragon 865 Plus, 144Hz 10 Bit HDR AMOLED Display, Dual Partition capable Ultra Sonic Air Triggers and 6000 mAh battery.

 

The Asus ROG Phone 3 is loaded with a 6.59-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 1ms response time, 144Hz refresh rate, 270Hz touch sampling rate. The phone is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor along with Adreno 650 GPU. It is loaded with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage option that doesn't support expansion through a microSD card.

 

The phone has a triple-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor with f/1.8 aperture, 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens with 125-degree FoV, and 5-megapixel macro lens. For the front, there is a 24-megapixel shooter with an f/2.0 aperture.

 

The phone comes with a 6000mAh battery along with a 30W fast charging solution. It runs on the Android 10 operating system. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor. Further, there are ultrasonic sensors for the AirTrigger 3 and grip press features.

 

