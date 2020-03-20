  • 13:39 Mar 20, 2020

Samsung Shuts down Stores in Select Countries

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : March 20, 2020 12:30 pm

In an effort to protect our community, customers and employees, Samsung has shut down its Experience Stores across Canada and US, effective immediately.
In the wake of Coronavirus outbreak, Samsung has shut down all Samsung stores in the US and Canada to fight against the spread of COVID19. As far as repairs are concerned,  Samsung Repair Centres in Canda will remain open and repaired devices will be sent back via courier.

 

As of now, we don't have information regarding the closing of Samsung stores in India. We have reached out to Samsung and awaiting their response.

“As the situation with COVID-19 continues to evolve we want to assure you that the health and safety of our employees, customers and partners is our top priority at Samsung Canada. In an effort to protect our community, customers and employees, we will be closing Samsung Experience Stores across Canada, effective immediately,” said Samsung in a statement.

 

Sometimes back, Apple had also shut down all its Apple stores temporarily around the globe (except in China) until 27th March. Customers seeking customer support can visit support.apple.com to find authorized repair shops that remain open or arrange mail-in service.“

