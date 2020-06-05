Advertisement

Coolpad Cool 10 with MediaTek Helio P30 chipset announced

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 05, 2020 11:11 am

The phone is available in Glazed Black, Charm Blue, and White colour options.
Coolpad has announced the launch of its latest budget-centric smartphone, known as Coolpad Cool 10. The phone is available in Glazed Black, Charm Blue, and White colour options. 

 

The Coolpad Cool 10 is available in China at a price tag of 899 Yuan (approx. Rs 9551). Coming to the specifications, the Coolpad Cool 10 is loaded with a 6.57-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio P30 processor along with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded using a microSD card slot. 

 

The phone is loaded with a triple rear camera setup at the rear panel with a 16-megapixel primary lens with f/1.5 aperture. At the time of writing, there is no information about the other sensors present on the Cool 10 smartphone. The rear camera support digital zoom up to 4X. For the front, the phone is loaded with an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with Beauty Mode. The phone is juiced up by a 4,900mAh battery with USB Type-C port, although there is no information about the charging speed. 

 

Previously, the company introduced its first 5G smartphone, the Coolpad Legacy. The Coolpad Legacy 5G features a 6.53-inch IPS LCD display. The waterdrop notch screen produces full HD+ resolution and supports HDR10 content. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. Under the hood, the phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor coupled with 4 GB of RAM and a UFS 2.1 internal storage of 64 GB. It also has a microSD card slot for expanding its storage up to 128GB.

 

 

