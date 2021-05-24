Advertisement

Color OS 11 is now available on more Oppo phones in India

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 24, 2021 3:53 pm

The Oppo A53, A5 2020, A9 2020 are undergoing the process of receiving the ColorOS 11 public beta update while the F17 will receive the update from 25th May onwards.

Oppo launched the Color OS 11 based on Android 11 for its smartphones back in September last year. The company has already rolled out the Color OS 11 update to several smartphones globally and in India. Now Oppo has today announced the roll-out of the update to more smartphones in India.

 

Aside from that, Oppo Find X2, F17 Pro, Reno4 Pro, Reno3 Pro, Reno10x Zoom, Reno2 F, Reno2 Z, Reno2, A52, F11, F11 Pro, F11 Pro Marvels Avengers Limited Edition, A9, and F15 have started receiving the official version of Color OS 11.

 

From 26th May onwards Oppo A5 2020 and A9 2020 would also receive the official updates, although the 3GB variants will not support the upgrade of Color OS 11 due to the low RAM storage.

 

Oppo said that the update will include more and more models, including the Find, Reno, F and A series – letting more users to enjoy ColorOS’ highly customizable UI and newest features, including the much-awaited UI Customization, Three-Finger Translate, FlexDrop, Private System and many more.

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
