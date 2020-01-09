Cat S32 rugged phone announced with 4200 mAh battery and Android 10

Cat S32 comes with IP68 rating, making it dustproof and waterproof for depths of up to 1.5 meters for up to 35 minutes.

Rugged smartphone maker Cat has launched a new rugged smartphone - Cat S32 at the CES 2020 event. The Cat S32 will be available from www.CatPhones.com at €299 which is approx. Rs 23,752.



Cat S32 features a 5.5-inch HD+ (1,440 x 720) IPS display with 18:9 aspect ratio. The display is protected by DragonTrail Pro Glass. It can be operated with either wet fingers or while wearing gloves.



The phone comes with IP68 rating, making it dustproof and waterproof for depths of up to 1.5 meters for up to 35 minutes. The handset also meets military drop test standards. It has also undergone drop testing from 1.8m onto steel and is MIL-STD 810G certified. On the left is a customizable key that can be useful for push-to-talk applications.



The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio A20 quad-core chipset paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. It is backed up by a 4,200 mAh battery. For the camera, there is a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera.



It has a Cat 6 4G LTE modem and supports dual Nano SIMsWi-Fi calling. Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and a 3.5mm headphone jack, FM radio, micro-USB 2.0 port and NFC.