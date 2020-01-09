  • 14:48 Jan 09, 2020

Advertisement

Cat S32 rugged phone announced with 4200 mAh battery and Android 10

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 09, 2020 2:39 pm

Latest News

Cat S32 comes with IP68 rating, making it dustproof and waterproof for depths of up to 1.5 meters for up to 35 minutes.
Advertisement

Rugged smartphone maker Cat has launched a new rugged smartphone - Cat S32 at the CES 2020 event. The Cat S32 will be available from www.CatPhones.com at €299 which is approx. Rs 23,752.

Cat S32 features a 5.5-inch HD+ (1,440 x 720) IPS display with 18:9 aspect ratio. The display is protected by DragonTrail Pro Glass. It can be operated with either wet fingers or while wearing gloves.

The phone comes with IP68 rating, making it dustproof and waterproof for depths of up to 1.5 meters for up to 35 minutes. The handset also meets military drop test standards. It has also undergone drop testing from 1.8m onto steel and is MIL-STD 810G certified. On the left is a customizable key that can be useful for push-to-talk applications.

The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio A20 quad-core chipset paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. It is backed up by a 4,200 mAh battery. For the camera, there is a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera.

It has a Cat 6 4G LTE modem and supports dual Nano SIMsWi-Fi calling. Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and a 3.5mm headphone jack, FM radio, micro-USB 2.0 port and NFC.

World’s first thermal image scanning smartphone ‘CAT S60’ launched in India for Rs 64,999

Caterpillar Cat B15 rugged Android smartphone for Rs 27,000

Latest News from Cat

You might like this

Tags: Cat S32 Cat S32 launch Cat S32 specs Cat S32 price Cat smartphones

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

OnePlus 5T, OnePlus 5 get OxygenOS 9.0.10 update

Lava A5 Special Limited Edition launched for Rs 1449

Tecno Spark Go Plus with 6.52-inch dot-notch display launched in India

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

What is the issue with Ads on Realme Smartphones?

What is the issue with Ads on Realme Smartphones?
Who is the budget king of smartphones in 2019?

Who is the budget king of smartphones in 2019?
Did Nokia made an impact in 2019? TMI Report 2019

Did Nokia made an impact in 2019? TMI Report 2019
Was Xiaomi able to counter Realme in 2019? TMI Report Card 2019

Was Xiaomi able to counter Realme in 2019? TMI Report Card 2019
Samsung was on launching sphere in this year: TMI Report Card 2019

Samsung was on launching sphere in this year: TMI Report Card 2019
TMI Report 2019 - OnePlus

TMI Report 2019 - OnePlus

Latest Picture Story

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Realme X2 Camera Samples

Infinix Band 5: Key Features

Vivo U20: Things you should know!

Vivo U20 Camera Test

Realme X2 Pro Master Editions in Pictures

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies