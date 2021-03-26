Advertisement

Asus ZenFone 7, ZenFone 7 Pro receive Android 11 update

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 26, 2021 2:29 pm

Asus ZenFone 7 and ZenFone 7 Pro initially came with Android 10 with ZenUI 7 running on top of it.
Asus had announced Zenfone 7, Zenfone 7 Pro flagship smartphones last year in Taiwan. Both the phones have now got Android 11 update with the latest March Android security patch.

 

To recall, Asus ZenFone 7 and ZenFone 7 Pro initially came with Android 10 with ZenUI 7 running on top of it. As of now, the update is rolling out in Taiwan only but is expected to roll out in other regions as well in the coming weeks. The phones have not been launched in India yet.

The Android 11 update has been announced by the company on its forum. The build number for both ZenFone 7 and ZenFone 7 Pro is 30.40.30.93 and the update brings March 2021 Android security patch as well to the devices.


As per the official changelog, the update brings support for one-time permissions, improved file access permission control, automatic reset permissions and other privacy functions. It also supports maintaining Bluetooth connection when flying mode is turned on.

 

It updates applications such as smart housekeeper, contact person, phone, file management, computer, clock, picture library, weather, recording program, settings, one-key switch and local backup.

 

The classic power button style supports Android 11 device control and Google Pay. It adds the use of buttons to adjust the volume and return to advanced gesture settings, adjust the style and automatically switch the color setting of the system and removes one-handed mode.

 

The system update "Wi-Fi automatic download and installation" setting is turned on by default. The notification settings have added now notification records and dialog settings.

 

Asus suggests to back up your data before upgrading to Android 11. If one needs to go back to Android 10, you have to refer to the official website. It says some third-party apps may not be compatible with Android 11.

 

This is a staged rollout and not everyone will receive the update now. In order to check for the latest update, users can go to Settings > Software Update. It can be also downloaded from the Asus forum.

 

Both pack a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen with 90Hz refresh rate, 200Hz touch sampling rate, DC Dimming and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. The ZenFone 7 is powered by Snapdragon 865 and the ZenFone 7 Pro is powered by 865+ with support for 5G SA/NSA.

