Advertisement

Apple is working on an in-house cellular modem for its devices: Another move towards self-dependence

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : December 11, 2020 1:31 pm

Latest News

Apple's top chip executive has confirmed that the company is working on its own cellular modem

Apple is reportedly working on another move towards complete independence from other companies and is creating its own cellular modem for future devices. 

 

The development has been confirmed by Apple's top chip executive, Johny Srouji. This move will decrease Apple's reliance on suppliers like Qualcomm as the californian-based company uses Qualcomm's components for 5G connectivity. 

 

Apple has used Qualcomm's parts in it's latest iPhone 12 models that have 5G. 

 

“This year, we kicked off the development of our first internal cellular modem which will enable another key strategic transition,” he told Bloomberg. “Long-term strategic investments like these are a critical part of enabling our products and making sure we have a rich pipeline of innovative technologies for our future". 

 

Before using Qualcomm's components, Apple used Intel's parts for the modem and then later on purchased the business unit from Intel. 

 

Read More: AirPods Max ANC Headphones launched by Apple

 

This move is being made possible because of $1 million acquisition by Apple of Intel's model business back in 2019. It has helped the OEM to build a team of hardware and software engineers to develop its own cellular modem.  

 

It is still not confirmed when Apple's devices will have its own modem inside the devices but as per a patent agreement of 2019, Apple and Qualcomm have a six-year licensing deal and the chipmaker charges a license fee to OEMs regardless of the use of Qualcomm's tech by the smartphone makers. 

 

Qualcomm gets about 11% of its revenue from Apple, while Intel gets roughly 7% of sales from the iPhone maker, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. As said above, this move will make Apple more self-dependent. 

 

Apple did a similar move with its own M1 chip at the expense of Intel's chips and the chip has already shown what it is capable of and how much better it is than Intel's chips. 

 

The new modem will join the list of few wireless chips that Apple already manufactures including the W-series in the Apple Watch and the U1 ultrawide-band chip in the iPhone for precise location information.

Older iPhone users are facing battery drain issues on iOS 14.2

Google Assistant speakers now have full support for Apple Music

AirPods Max ANC Headphones launched by Apple

Apple launches Fitness+ service

Latest News from Apple

Tags: Apple

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Samsung Galaxy M12 spotted on Geekbench with Exynos 850 and Android 11

Vivo to reportedly launch Vivo Y12s in India soon

Airtel Delhi Half Marathon used technology to keep the fans running from wherever they are, Here is how!

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Nokia and its Promise!

Nokia and its Promise!
Nokia's Next Smartphone?

Nokia's Next Smartphone?
Google Photo Storage and other cloud services

Google Photo Storage and other cloud services
Why we have very few compact Android smartphones? Who is responsible?

Why we have very few compact Android smartphones? Who is responsible?
Nokia 2.4 launching in 15 days, Pubg has not got go-ahead from Govt, Samsung Exynos on Vivo

Nokia 2.4 launching in 15 days, Pubg has not got go-ahead from Govt, Samsung Exynos on Vivo
Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price

Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price

Latest Picture Story

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies