Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Mini pre-orders begin today in India: Offers, Price, Specs and more

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Mini will be available for pre-orders in India today starting at 6:30 PM today via Flipkart, Amazon, Apple India online store as well as Authorized Apple retailers.

Apple launched its iPhone 12 series smartphones in India last month. Now the company is all set to start taking pre-orders for the iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini. The two phones will be available for pre-orders in India today starting at 6:30 PM today via Flipkart, Amazon, Apple India online store as well as Authorized Apple retailers.





Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Mini will be available through 3500 retail locations across India from November 13. Let’s take a look at the launch offers, price and specifications of these two latest iPhone models.





Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Mini price in India



The iPhone 12 Mini India price starts at Rs 69,900 for the 64GB option. The 128GB model is priced at Rs 74,900, while the 256GB option is priced at Rs 84,900. The iPhone 12 Pro Max is priced at Rs 1,29,900 for 128GB option, Rs 1,39,900 for the 256GB variant, while the 512GB model comes with a price tag of Rs 1,59,900.



iPhone 12 Mini comes in Blue, White, Green, Black and Product Red colours. The iPhone 12 Pro Max comes in Graphite, Silver, Gold and Pacific Blue colours.







Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Mini offers



For the offers, the iPhone 12 Mini customers can avail Rs 6,000 cashback on HDFC credit card and 6 months No Cost EMIs. iPhone 12 Pro Max customers can avail Rs 5,000 cashback and no Cost EMIs for 6 months.



HDFC debit cardholders will get an instant discount worth Rs 1,500 on the purchase of iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max.





Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Mini specifications





Apple iPhone 12 Mini comes with a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR display, while the iPhone 12 Pro Max features a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display. Under the hood, both the iPhones are powered by the company's new A14 Bionic chipset.



The latest devices from Apple run the latest software by Apple, iOS 14. This means you will get all the new features such as the App Clips, App Library, new features in Apple Maps, Widgets, new messaging features and much more, in the new iPhones out-of-the-box.



The iPhone 12 mini features a dual rear camera setup with 12MP wide and ultra-wide angle sensors. In comparison, the iPhone 12 Pro Max features a triple camera setup, which comes with the same sensors as the iPhone 12 mini with a third 12MP telephoto sensor. Both phones have a 12MP front-facing camera.



The two iPhone 12 series phones have 5G support. They are IP68 rated and also feature Smart Data mode.