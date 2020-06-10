Advertisement

iPhone users could soon get call recording feature

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : June 10, 2020 2:29 pm

Latest News

The built-in feature is expected to offer recording option for both voice and FaceTime calls.

Apple takes really good care of its users and privacy is always an important part of its ecosystem. You'll never heard about ads irritating Apple users and they feel relaxed about using data services with Apple. But this privacy-focused approach has come at the cost of some features not working effectively on iPhone. Truecaller, for example works dilligently on Android because it is able to read the contacts and other details residing on the phone. Apple doesn't offer that access, which is why most people with iPhones end up relying on their built-in spam block feature. Same goes for audio recording for third-party apps as well. 

 

However, there might be good news for Apple fanboys, since the company is reportedly building its native call recorder feature which will be made available via iOS 14 later this year. These details have been picked up from leaks of the upcoming iOS version for iPhone users, which will please one and all. 

 

Interestingly, since this will developed by Apple, the call recording feature will support both voice calls and FaceTime calls. Being Apple, the user at the other end of the call will be notified about the recording in process. This will ensure Apple to stay away from any legal jurisdiction issues. The call recording feature will be integrated into the device, for which users will have to head over to Settings - Audio - Call Recording and enable the option manually. 

 

This is an interesting development from Apple. Especially since Google has somewhat restricted call recording access for third-party apps like Auto Call Recorder even Truecaller's recording feature with the Android 10 version. People will be hoping that like all the other features, Apple will fool-proof the recording option, and make sure the data resides only on the device, that too in an encrypted format. 

 

Apple will share and confirm details about iOS 14 later this month at the WWDC 2020 virtual event and we're hoping to hear more about this useful feature from the company. 

Apple denies the existence of the Mail bug used exploit iPhone and iPads

Google, Apple make privacy-centric changes to their contact tracing feature

Apple schedules WWDC conference for June 22, will be virtual and free for the first time

Latest News from Apple

Tags: iOS 14 Apple WWDC 2020 call recording feature iPhone 11 Android 10 Auto Call Recorder

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Samsung Galaxy M51 spotted on Geekbench

Xiaomi MIUI 12 Global Pilot testing programme goes live for Poco F1, Redmi Note 8 Pro and Redmi Note 7

Oppo A52 to launch soon in India

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 alternative of OnePlus 8 in India

Top 5 alternative of OnePlus 8 in India

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Can we Really Boycott Chinese products?

Can we Really Boycott Chinese products?
BSNL introduces 200Mbps broadband plan, Bajaj Avenger 160 bike prices hiked and more

BSNL introduces 200Mbps broadband plan, Bajaj Avenger 160 bike prices hiked and more
News Fatafat: Jio 401 Plan, OnePlus TV, Boat Earphone

News Fatafat: Jio 401 Plan, OnePlus TV, Boat Earphone
Infinix Hot 9 & Hot 9 Pro: Ist Impression

Infinix Hot 9 & Hot 9 Pro: Ist Impression
100 Percent battery manufacturing will take time in Inida

100 Percent battery manufacturing will take time in Inida
TikTok in Trouble

TikTok in Trouble

Latest Picture Story

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Realme Narzo 10A: Here is everything you need to know about this phone

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies