Advertisement

Apple and other companies get free boost to make in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : June 02, 2020 2:30 pm

Latest News

The Indian government is going to offer slew of trade and business incentives to start production here.

The Indian government finally easing up trade restrictions and norms to encourage mobile manufacturers to set up base in the country. According to latest ET report this week, the Ministry has decided to waive off a slew of regulations and making brands more active in decision making for the industry. All this is likely to attract giants like Apple to move its production unit from China and finally look to establish its base in India over the coming years. 

 

The report points out various clauses of production machinery valued at 40 percent was a big deterrent for companies to localise their manufacturing. But it looks as if these norms will not pose hurdles for manufacturers very soon. Apple is probably going to be the biggest target for the Indian government since it has the power to gain the attention of companies from other industries. 

 

Even though Apple has been using plants from Wistron and Foxconn to assemble iPhone 7, 8 and even the XR recently, the company would rather look to start production within the country to offset the added import duty costs. This is the main reason for iPhones imported from abroad costing a lot more than its sticker price in India. 

 

It's also said the paperwork and scrutiny of companies done before setting up a business will also be made lenient. Administrative practices, lack of production impetus has forced major companies to work out of China for many years now. But with the ongoing geopolitical unrest among US and China amid the trade war, it's apparent that India wants to gain some points from the scuffle to get its industry and make in India project moving. 

 

Apple has been looking out for various exemptions from the Indian government, some of which have been accepted by the regime. But if these new changes are made official and implemented on the ground, the production landscape in the country could finally move in the right direction. 

'Putting mobile phones in the essential category puts offline sellers at disadvantage'

Will Make in India survive the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic?

Latest News from Samsung, Apple

Tags: Apple make in India Wistron India government Apple store India iPhone XR price

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Samsung Galaxy A31 confirmed to be Flipkart exclusive in India ahead of launch on June 4

Vivo X50, X50 Pro and X50 Pro+ announced

Samsung Galaxy M11, Galaxy M01 launched in India, price starts Rs 8,999

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Infinix Hot 9 & Hot 9 Pro: Ist Impression

Infinix Hot 9 & Hot 9 Pro: Ist Impression
100 Percent battery manufacturing will take time in Inida

100 Percent battery manufacturing will take time in Inida
TikTok in Trouble

TikTok in Trouble
Xiaomi Redmi Earbuds S: First Impression & Unboxing

Xiaomi Redmi Earbuds S: First Impression & Unboxing
Can Indian live without Made in China Smartphones?

Can Indian live without Made in China Smartphones?
Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air

Latest Picture Story

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Realme Narzo 10A: Here is everything you need to know about this phone

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies