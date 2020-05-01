Advertisement

Android 10-based One UI 2 update delayed in India for Samsung devices due to COVID-19

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 01, 2020 1:02 pm

A nation-wide lockdown till May 3 in India has been imposed by the government to curb the spread of COVID-19
Samsung has announced that the rollout of Android 10-based One UI 2 update for its Galaxy devices in India has been delayed. The reason is not any development issues rather its because of COVID-19 situation in the country.

Samsung India has issued a notice through the Members app, informing customers that the Android 10 and One UI 2 update will be delayed. The notice reads "With the government’s mandate to observe complete lockdown, we’re experiencing a slight delay at our end to bring you One UI 2 updates."

Many Samsung Galaxy smartphones were due to receive Android 10 and One UI 2 update in May but now the update will be delayed for them. The list of devices that was slated to get the update in May included the Galaxy A6 and A6+, the Galaxy A9 (2018), A8 Star, A10, A10s, A20, A30s, A70, Galaxy Fold, and the Galaxy Tab S6, though some of these have already been updated.

 

Recently, Samsung Galaxy A20 received Android 10 update with One UI 2.0 in countries like Russia, Vietnam, Chile, and the Philippines. The update brings April 2020 security patch as well with the latest OneUI 2.0 to Galaxy A20. The Android 10 update brings features like enhanced Dark mode, improved Digital Wellbeing, new navigation gestures, new Focus mode and parental controls, updated camera app, and other user interface improvements.

 

