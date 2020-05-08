Advertisement

  • Xiaomi Mi 10, True Wireless Earphones and Mi Box launching in India today: How to watch, expected price, specifications

Xiaomi Mi 10, True Wireless Earphones and Mi Box launching in India today: How to watch, expected price, specifications

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : May 08, 2020 7:53 am

Xiaomi Mi 10 will be available for purchase in India via Mi.com as well as Amazon.
Xiaomi will today be launching its much anticipated Xiaomi Mi 10 smartphone in India. The company will also take the wrap off from its Xiaomi true wireless earphones and Mi Box.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Xiaomi is hosting a global online event today. The launch event will begin at 12.00 P.M IST and will be streamed online on the company's YouTube channel. The live stream can be watched below.

 

Xiaomi Mi 10

Xiaomi Mi 10 will be available for purchase in India via Mi.com as well as Amazon. The Mi 10 price in India is yet to be revealed officially but Xiaomi India head, Manu Kumar Jain earlier said that the phone will have ‘different pricing’ in India as compared to China due to factors like recent GST hike and depreciating rupee value and more. In China, the price starts at 3999 Yuan (Rs 42,385 approx.).
As for specifications, the Xiaomi Mi 10 features a 6.67-inch full HD+ AMOLED HDR+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the 2.84GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC with Adreno 650 GPU, paired with up to 12GB of RAM. There is up to 256GB of onboard storage on the phone.
 

For the camera front, there is a quad rear camera setup with a combination of a 108-megapixel primary sensor. It is accompanied by a 13-megapixel wide-angle lens, and two 2-megapixel cameras. There is a single 20-megapixel camera for selfies for the front. The phone runs on Android 10-based MIUI 11 and packs a 4,780mAh battery that supports 30W wired charging and 30W wireless charging.

Talking of the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2, it comes with a 14.2mm drivers with a large composite dynamic coil that the brand delivers high-quality sound. It comes with a charging case that supports USB Type-C. Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 is claimed to deliver 14 hours of battery life and it takes one hour to get full charged.  
The earbuds support Bluetooth 5.0 and touch gestures for music playback, answering calls and enabling voice assistant. It comes with ENC for noise cancellation and it comes with an optical sensor for in-ear detection.

Xiaomi Mi Box

Xiaomi is also gearing up to launch the product that can turn TV into a smart TV. It will launch Mi Box however, the company has not revealed the name of the exact model to be launched, but Xiaomi has a couple of Mi Box models available in China. It could either be the Mi Box 4 SE or Mi Box 4 S 4K Android TV set-top box.

The Mi Box comes with features like HDR streaming, 4K streaming at 60 fps along with Dolby Audio. The Mi Box will also have Chromecast support and will come bundled with a Voice Remote.

