Vivo X50 Series Launching in India Today Live Updates: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price, Features and Specifications

Vivo X50 Series is all set to launch in India today: Will it Attract buyers

Vivo is all set to launch the Vivo X50 series of smartphones in India today. The series was earlier launched in China and had three variants - Vivo X50, Vivo X50 Pro, and Vivo X50 Pro+. However, Vivo has already confirmed that only the Vivo X50 and Vivo X50 Pro will be launched in India.

The launch will take place on Thursday at 12 P.M IST. The series will be available for sale in the country on e-commerce portals like Flipkart and Amazon. They will also be available via offline stores as well. Vivo X50 and Vivo X50 Pro feature quad rear camera setups with a 48-megapixel main sensor. Vivo X50 Pro also has a gimbal camera system for reducing shake in handheld video footage. Both phones have a 32-megapixel front camera. They include an in-display fingerprint sensor and include up to 256GB of internal storage options.

Vivo X50 Pricing The Indian pricing of Vivo X50 series is still not known but if we talk about its Chinese pricing. The Vivo X50 Pro was priced at 4298 yuan (approx. Rs 45,700) for 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, while the 8GB RAM + 256GB is priced at 4698 yuan (approx. Rs 49,900). It comes in Black, Blue and Gray colour options. On the other hand, Vivo X50 was priced at 3498 yuan (approx. Rs 37,200) for 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option, while the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model is priced at 3898 yuan (approx. Rs 41,380). The phone comes in Black, Blue and Purple colour options.