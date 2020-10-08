Samsung Galaxy F41 launching in India today: How to watch Live Stream, Expected Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy F41 is the first phone from Samsung’s new Galaxy F-series.

Advertisement

Samsung will be launching the Galaxy F41 smartphone in India today i.e October 8 at 5:30 PM. The company has partnered with Flipkart for the upcoming launch. The virtual event will be live streamed via Samsung India's social handles.



Samsung Galaxy F41 is the first phone from Samsung’s new Galaxy F-series. The phone is confirmed to be equipped with an S-AMOLED display with an Infinity-U notch design. Samsung Galaxy F41 is also confirmed to come with triple rear cameras, rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 6000mAh battery.





Samsung Galaxy F41 expected pricing and availability





For the pricing, the Samsung Galaxy F41 is rumoured to be priced between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000. It is said to come in Black, Blue, and Green colour options. The phone will go on sale via Flipkart and Samsung online store after its launch today.





Samsung Galaxy F41 expected specifications



Samsung Galaxy F41 will feature a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with 2340 x 1080 pixels resolution and thin bezels. It might be powered by Octa-Core Exynos 9611 coupled with 6GB RAM and 64 GB / 128 GB internal storage.



The phone is said to come with a triple rear camera 64MP rear camera, 8MP ultra-wide and a depth / macro sensor. It may feature a 32-megapixel front camera. It will also have a Single Take camera feature that's also available on the Galaxy M31s. It is said to be running Android 10 with One UI. There will be a 6000mAh battery with 15W fast charging.

Advertisement