  • 17:15 Dec 30, 2019

Advertisement

How to turn off ads on Realme smartphones?

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : December 30, 2019 4:02 pm

Latest News

The company has revealed that the new commercial content recommendation feature will be available on Realme smartphones running ColorOS 6.0 and above.
Advertisement

Realme has revealed that it is rolling out a new update to its range of smartphones that will bring new content recommendation feature. 

 

The company has revealed that the new commercial content recommendation feature will be available on Realme smartphones running ColorOS 6.0 and above. This means just like Xiaomi smartphones, Realme users will get to see advertisements on their smartphones. 

 

The company says that the content recommendation will promote apps and commercial links, which is exactly what Xiaomi does with its MIUI operating system. With this, Realme users will see ads in two places - Page Manager app and Security Check page. The latter will appear whenever a user installs new apps. For reference, Xiaomi also displays the ads on its Mi Security app when it scans for the new apps that are being installed on a Xiaomi smartphone. 

 

Advertisement

So, appear of ads being prominently shown on ColorOS 6.0 running on Realme smartphones. However, there is a way through which one can remove these annoying advertisements or the so-called recommendations. 

 

How to turn off ads on Realme smartphones?

 

Realme

 

The process is quite simple and you need to follow these steps:

 

  • Open the Settings menu and go to Additional Settings. 

 

  • There you will see an option of 'Get Recommendations'. Tap on this option. 

 

  • Once you click on this option, you will see a toggle that reads ‘Receive app and content recommendations in system apps such as Download Management’. Turn off the toggle. 

Realme launched 33 smartphones in 2019

Realme X50 full specifications, pricing leaked online

Realme working on its own 100W SuperDart tech fast charging tech

Latest News from Realme

You might like this

Tags: Realme Realme smartphones Realme ColorOS 6 Realme ColorOS 6 content recommendations ColorOS 6 content recommendations Realme India

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Realme 5i renders and key specs leaked

Exclusive: Infinix to launch Pop-up selfie camera smartphone in Feb 2020

Nokia 4.2 now available for Rs 6,999 in India

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Who is the budget king of smartphones in 2019?

Who is the budget king of smartphones in 2019?
Did Nokia made an impact in 2019? TMI Report 2019

Did Nokia made an impact in 2019? TMI Report 2019
Was Xiaomi able to counter Realme in 2019? TMI Report Card 2019

Was Xiaomi able to counter Realme in 2019? TMI Report Card 2019
Samsung was on launching sphere in this year: TMI Report Card 2019

Samsung was on launching sphere in this year: TMI Report Card 2019
TMI Report 2019 - OnePlus

TMI Report 2019 - OnePlus
Did Realme give Sleepless nights to Xiaomi?

Did Realme give Sleepless nights to Xiaomi?

Latest Picture Story

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Realme X2 Camera Samples

Infinix Band 5: Key Features

Vivo U20: Things you should know!

Vivo U20 Camera Test

Realme X2 Pro Master Editions in Pictures

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies