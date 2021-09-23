UAE say ‘YES” to Crypto Asset Trading

In an attempt to drive toward innovation and a digital-led economy, the Dubai World Trade Centre Authority (DWTCA) stated on Wednesday that it will support the regulation, offering, issuance, listing, and trading of crypto assets, as well as related financial operations, within its free zone. This will allow the DWTCA to provide approvals and licenses for crypto asset-related financial activities, according to a statement issued by the Dubai body on Wednesday.

