Twitter and Square CEO Jack Dorsey tweeted about the coming of hyperinflation in the U.S. and the rest of the world. Hyperinflation is when overall price increases happen faster, above 50 percent per month. Dorsey’s tweet comes as consumer’s price inflation is at its highest level in 30 years. He says, “Hyperinflation is going to change everything.” and “It’s happening.”

