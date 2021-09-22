HomeCryptoRobinhood to launch a crypto wallet

Robinhood to launch a crypto wallet

Robinhood is testing new crypto wallet features for its app

By Total Krypto Team
Popular Financial Services company Robinhood is testing new crypto wallet features for its app. A beta version of the iPhone app showed the new upcoming feature. According to reports, a hidden image showed a waitlist page for users signing up for a crypto wallet feature. Software developer Steve Moser discovered the code about the incorporation of crypto features in the Robinhood app. The same developer had found the code in Twitter’s beta about accepting Bitcoin as its ‘Tip Jar’ feature.

