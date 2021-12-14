Nike buys out NFT collectibles startup RTFKT

Global footwear giant Nike is planning to dive into the hugely popular segment in the crypto world, metaverse. Recently, Nike has acquired NFT collectibles startup RTFKT for assistance in guiding the world of NFTs and metaverse.

RTFKT are the creators of virtual sneakers and collectibles, merging realities in fashion and gaming. The startup basically develops customized shoes for the metaverses and has a range of offerings with a couple of flagships also. In fact, one of its flagship products takes inspiration from the legendary CryptoPunks NFT collection.

CryptoPunks NFT collection went highly popular in the news when a prolific non-fungible token (NFT) artist FEWOCiOUS sold $3.1 million in metaverse kicks.

