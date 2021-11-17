Sign in Welcome! Log into your account your username your password Forgot your password? Get help Privacy Policy Password recovery Recover your password your email A password will be e-mailed to you. HomeCryptoNiftyPays announces IDO date NiftyPays announces IDO date By Total Krypto Team November 17, 2021 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp ReddIt NiftyPays has announced its initial DEX offering (IDO) on the popular launchpad Trustpad on 18th November 2021. Read More on Total Krypto For the latest tech news and reviews, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. Tagscrypto Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp ReddIt Previous articleTech News update: 17 Nov 2021 RELATED STORIES Indian PM Cryptocurrency Meeting: Misleading Ads should be banned November 16, 2021 Cardano 2022 Roadmap released November 15, 2021 Miami residents may receive a wallet with Free Bitcoin November 12, 2021 RBI governor says number of crypto investors in India is exaggerated November 11, 2021 DOGE is going to the ‘Moon’ November 11, 2021 Squid Game – The Scam was in the Air November 10, 2021 LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Comment: Please enter your comment! Name:* Please enter your name here Email:* You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Website: Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ Latest News NiftyPays announces IDO date November 17, 2021 Tech News update: 17 Nov 2021 November 17, 2021 Disney+ Hotstar most watched OTT platform in India, followed by Amazon Prime November 16, 2021 Indian PM Cryptocurrency Meeting: Misleading Ads should be banned November 16, 2021 Load more Crypto News NiftyPays announces IDO date November 17, 2021 Indian PM Cryptocurrency Meeting: Misleading Ads should be banned November 16, 2021 Cardano 2022 Roadmap released November 15, 2021 What is UXD? November 15, 2021 Load more