NFT platforms accused of Political Censorship

NFT is undoubtedly one of the fascinating technologies in the world lately. However, with such a new technology, challenges are surrounding it, too & one of them is censorship. Recently, revelation from a political cartoonist has given some trouble to two of the popular NFT platforms, OpenSea and Rarible.

Stonetoss, a political cartoonist behind Stonetoss comics, has feared that OpenSea and Rarible are being used as a tool for political censorship. He gave this revelation on his Twitter account.

A very special message from Ben about #NFTs Get ready for the @stone_toss comics #NFTLAUNCH Nov 20th! Mark your calendars pic.twitter.com/4BuTJdGu77

