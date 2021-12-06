HomeCryptoGameFI: Things you should know

GameFI: Things you should know

By Total Krypto Team
GameFI

The gaming industry is massive, and by massive, I mean literally massive! As per statistics, the total worth of the global gaming industry is $152 billion!! What’s more surprising is that the number is poised to grow even faster than ever before. Various new technologies have various game applications that can spawn a new generation of titles. However, another aspect is slowly but gradually gaining traction: Game Finance.
A smaller portion of the audience is increasingly getting to know about this concept of earning while playing or as commonly known as Play-To-Earn. Traditional Games limited the developers’ scope of revenue, but Play to Earn provides an incentive to both developers and players without cannibalizing each other. Moreover, these games can offer a wide-suit of new features. There is one platform aiming to capture the complete group of blockchain-based gaming to game launchpads: GameFI.
Overview
GameFI, as its team says, is the ‘all-encompassing hub’ for game finance. The platform provides services to blockchain gamers, interested investors, and traders. More than that, the platform also provides a launchpad exclusively for upcoming titles besides offering multiple opportunities such ass Yield Guild, Game Market, etcetera.

Read More on Total Krypto

 

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Previous articleTech News: 6 December 2021
Next articleTop NFT Marketplaces available for trading
RELATED STORIES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Load more

Crypto News

Load more

© 2021 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.