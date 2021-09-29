Europe is largest crypto economy with over $1T worth of transactions

HomeCryptoEurope is largest crypto economy with over $1T worth of transactions

By Total Krypto Team
crypto economy

With the rampant growth of crypto usage around the world, many countries have shown multi-billions in transactions. Europe has become the first region to break the trillion-dollar mark in crypto transactions. According to blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis, central, northern and western Europe (CNWE) emerged as the world’s most active crypto block. It received over $1 trillion worth of digital assets over the past year.

