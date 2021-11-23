HomeCryptoDiesel launches sneaker, NFT

Diesel launches sneaker, NFT

By Total Krypto Team
Diesel is launching a new sneaker, the Prototype, as the main source of rebranding. And the same is recreated as a Non-Fungible Token (NFT); as a limited edition NFT.
The sneaker is designed by Glenn Martens for the next year spring; reported by Yahoo Finance. The new Diesel sneaker is a step to appeal to the Gen-Z youth, also a move to refer to the cryptocurrency community and the NFT youth.
The new shoes feature asymmetric lacing and innovative rubber straps. The outsole tread and rubber lay across the bias-angled textured rubber strips.

